Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2,345 shares.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

