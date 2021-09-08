Ceres 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,292.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $138.21 or 0.00299378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $60,292.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.50 or 0.07214210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,023.94 or 0.99692573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,770 coins and its circulating supply is 7,770 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

