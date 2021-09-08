CertiK Price Tops $2.28 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. CertiK has a market cap of $128.40 million and $34.93 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 56,316,142 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.