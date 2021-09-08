ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ECOM remained flat at $$25.82 during trading on Wednesday. 182,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,278. The company has a market cap of $770.29 million, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

