ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

