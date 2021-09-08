Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.89 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $352.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $375.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

