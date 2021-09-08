Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 33,200 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

