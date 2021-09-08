Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 31,200 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

