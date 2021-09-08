Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,491,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

