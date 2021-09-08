Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $344.74 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $217.88 or 0.00469043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $344.74 million and approximately $73.13 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

