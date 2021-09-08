Chiliz Price Down 10.3% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $516.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

