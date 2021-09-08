Chimpion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $879,123.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $879,123.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042844 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

