China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Shares Up 730%

Shares of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) shot up 730% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 14,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

