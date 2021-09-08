Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,776.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,894.82 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,786.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,552.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

