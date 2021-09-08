Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $203.57

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.57, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

