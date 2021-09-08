Christine Ring Sells 3,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 345,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,947. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

