Christopher Brent Smith Acquires 2,800 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 508,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,572 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

