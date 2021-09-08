Chrono.tech 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $899,242.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $50.36 or 0.00109161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $899,242.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

