CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 6,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

