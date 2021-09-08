Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 105,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,530. The stock has a market cap of $611.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

