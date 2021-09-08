CIBC Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 296,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

