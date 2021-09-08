Cipher Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 133.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $112,095.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.20 or 0.00671642 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.38 or 0.01283227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.