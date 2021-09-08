Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 348,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $248.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.