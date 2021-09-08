Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi Sells 690 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.93. 34,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

