Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock worth $2,642,890 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

