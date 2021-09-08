Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.36 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $433,643.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

