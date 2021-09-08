CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of XPEL worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,500 shares of company stock worth $23,678,845 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPEL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

