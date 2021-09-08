CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

