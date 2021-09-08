CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the quarter. Alithya Group makes up 2.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 10.99% of Alithya Group worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ALYA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,846. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.