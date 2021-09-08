CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.83 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 556,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

