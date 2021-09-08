CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.39 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CVS Health by 57.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

