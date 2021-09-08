CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 13,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

