CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.85 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,243. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

