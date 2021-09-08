CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up about 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CAE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 9,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,884. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.