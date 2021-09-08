CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock valued at $292,637,979 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,894.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,729.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,439.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

