CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 26,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

