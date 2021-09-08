CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,262 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,187. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

