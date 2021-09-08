CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,400 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.60% of Denny’s worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Denny’s by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DENN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 6,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.