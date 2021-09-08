CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,864 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 5.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of CGI worth $36,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

