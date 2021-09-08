CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,967 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 7,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,348. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

