CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises approximately 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

