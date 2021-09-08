CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $18.82 on Wednesday, hitting $2,866.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,684.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,399.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

