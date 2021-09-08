CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 111,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

