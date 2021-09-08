ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,218 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.