ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

