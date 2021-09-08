ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.