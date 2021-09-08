ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

