ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

