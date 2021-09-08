ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.