ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $826,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAGE opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.